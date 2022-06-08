Congress continues to debate gun reform package, which includes a CT law

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - Numerous mass shootings across the United States may lead to change.

Lawmakers have been negotiating potential gun reform bills on Capitol Hill.

However, hurdles remain.

One of the biggest issues where Democrats and Republicans have been split is access to assault-style weapons. Still, both sides have expressed optimism that compromise was possible, and a Connecticut law could have an impact on national gun reform legislation.

One day after holding a moment of silence for the victims of the fatal school shooting in Uvalde, TX, the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to debate the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”

The package included raising the purchasing age for some semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 years old and federally outlawing high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

The bill also included the Connecticut legislation “Ethan’s Law,” which requires all guns to be safely secured. The law was named after 15-year-old Ethan Song, who died after accidentally shooting himself in Guilford.

Ethan’s mother, Kristin Song, helped pass the law in Connecticut and in other states. She said she hoped Congress follows Connecticut’s lead.

“Now I feel like I owe those children to continue to fight, not just Ethan, but those children too because they matter too,” Kristin Song said.

The White House said it supports the bill.

Bipartisan talks about gun legislation continue on Capitol Hill.

“We have got to do something different and this idea of just, if everyone had a gun, if there were more guns, we’d be safer. If that were true, we’d be the safest country in the world, because we have more guns in America than anywhere else, more guns than people,” said Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island.

“We’re waiting to see if we can get an outcome that directly relates to the problem that brought this issue to the fore, and I hope that we’ll have one sooner rather than later,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader.

Thursday, the House will discuss a spending package containing a national red flag bill that would temporarily remove access to firearms for people a judge rules are a danger to themselves or others.

