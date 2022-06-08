EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain may impact tomorrow morning’s drive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a possibility that heavy rain could lead to some flooding just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for that timeframe.

“[There’s an] increasing likelihood of heavy rain that could lead to reduced visibility and perhaps poor drainage flooding around the Thursday morning commute time,” said chief meteorologist Mark Dixon.

The heavy rain begins well after midnight on Thursday.

It’ll continue toward sunrise and end around midday.

“Based on how this incoming system tracks, 1 to 2 inches could fall somewhere across southern New England, with locally higher amounts,” Dixon said.

Friday should be dry and brighter. Temperatures should reach 75 to 80 degrees with comfortable humidity.

