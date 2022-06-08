Experts believe CT will see $6 per gallon gas this summer

(WFSB) - Painful prices at the pump continue to show no signs of slowing down.

As of Wednesday morning, the Connecticut average was $4.94 despite a 25-cent per gallon gas tax cut.

The state average price per gallon has gone up at least 65 cents in the last month alone. Drivers have seen broken records every day.

Sanctions on Russian oil, inflation, and the summer driving season have the price increasing faster than people can keep up.

This is unchartered territory for drivers, and experts said things are going to get worse before they get better.

“My hunch is that by the middle of fall, we will see a drop in the oil prices because by then, I’m optimistic that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries will raise their output and people won’t be traveling as much as they are in the summer,” said Mohammed Elahee of Quinnipiac University.

Many drivers told Channel 3 that they can barely believe the numbers when they drive up to a pump.

“Middleclass are getting hit, poor are getting hit,” said Jim O’Neil of Stamford. “It’s a shame. When the demand rises, the price rises much more than the demand.”

There’s a high probability drivers will see prices in Connecticut reach $6 per gallon this summer.

Experts believe relief won’t be seen until the fall.

For the top 10 lowest pump prices, check out Channel 3′s Pump Patrol here.

