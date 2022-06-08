Facetime leads rescuers to capsized boat in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT- (WFSB) - Two people were rescued off a boat in East Lyme, according to police.

On Tuesday, the East Lyme Police Department received a 911 call from two individuals aboard a boat which was taking on water off Millstone Point, in Niantic Bay.

Marine Units from the Niantic Fire Department, East Lyme Police Department, Goshen Fire Department, and US Coast Guard responded, along with East Lyme and Waterford Ambulances.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the boat capsized sending the two individuals into the water. They were then able to climb atop the capsized boat while waiting for emergency responders.

When the individuals had difficulty reporting their location, dispatchers made the decision to utilize FaceTime to visualize their surroundings.

This decision by the dispatchers helped pinpoint their location and the East Lyme Marine Unit, manned by two East Lyme police officers and a Niantic firefighter, arrived and pulled the individuals to safety.

Their boat was located approximately a quarter mile from the New York border in Long Island Sound off Black Point, in 70 to 100-foot water depth.

The individuals were transported to Mago Point in Waterford, where they were examined by Waterford Ambulance personnel.

