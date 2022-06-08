Twenty Towns
Firefighters battle truck fire in Middletown

Firefighters battled a large fire in the areas of 222 Main St. in Middletown early Wednesday morning.
By Mike Agogliati, Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a large truck fire on Wednesday morning.

According to officials from the South District Fire Department, the fire is gas-fed was close to a building in the area of 222 Main St.

Firefighters said the truck involved was a Connecticut Natural Gas truck. The nearby building was not damaged.

More than 800 pounds of compressed natural gas was said to be involved.

However, crews were able to get the fire under control.

They urged people use caution in the area.

No injuries were reported.

