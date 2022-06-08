Man arrested after Sharon gas station robbery

SHARON, CT (WFSB) – A Cornwall man is facing charges after a robbery at a gas station in Sharon Monday.

State Police said they were notified of a panic alarm at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 around 12:59 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they learned the gas station was robbed.

Police said a male suspect wearing all black left the scene in a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A Trooper saw the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 4 in Goshen, state police said.

“The male operator matched the description of the suspect to include a neck tattoo,” state police said.

Authorities said Marcus Awbrey, 31, admitted to the robbery.

He is charged with larceny sixth degree and robbery third degree.

Awbrey is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 20.

