Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man arrested after Sharon gas station robbery

Marcus Awbrey
Marcus Awbrey(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON, CT (WFSB) – A Cornwall man is facing charges after a robbery at a gas station in Sharon Monday.

State Police said they were notified of a panic alarm at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 around 12:59 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they learned the gas station was robbed.

Police said a male suspect wearing all black left the scene in a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A Trooper saw the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 4 in Goshen, state police said.

“The male operator matched the description of the suspect to include a neck tattoo,” state police said.

Authorities said Marcus Awbrey, 31, admitted to the robbery.

He is charged with larceny sixth degree and robbery third degree.

Awbrey is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 20.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that could be heavy at times.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Much-needed rain (heavy at times with thunder) likely over the coming days...
Questions about recreational marijuana to be on Nov. ballot in Waterbury
Residents to vote on future of recreational marijuana in Waterbury
Volunteer firefighters hit hard by rising gas prices
Rising gas prices raising concerns for volunteer fire departments
Senator Murphy meets with President Biden on gun control
VIDEO: Senator Murphy meets with President Biden on gun control