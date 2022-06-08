Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Trumbull officer accused of sexual assault

Matthew Perkowski.
Matthew Perkowski.(Shelton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to Shelton police on sexual assault charges.

Shelton police charged 33-year-old Matthew Perkowski with first- and second-degree sexual assault.

Trumbull police confirmed that Perkowski is a member of their department.

Perkowski was arrested based on an arrest warrant, according to police.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a victim in Sept. 2020.

Another arrest is expected in this case, police said.

Perkowski was released on a $150,000 court-set bond and given a court date of June 8 in Derby.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather Alert.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain may impact tomorrow morning’s drive
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: June 8th
An Operation Shower event from 2019.
Travelers Championship, Operation Shower host baby shower for military moms-to-be
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast