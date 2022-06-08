Trumbull officer accused of sexual assault

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to Shelton police on sexual assault charges.

Shelton police charged 33-year-old Matthew Perkowski with first- and second-degree sexual assault.

Trumbull police confirmed that Perkowski is a member of their department.

Perkowski was arrested based on an arrest warrant, according to police.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a victim in Sept. 2020.

Another arrest is expected in this case, police said.

Perkowski was released on a $150,000 court-set bond and given a court date of June 8 in Derby.

