Trumbull officer accused of sexual assault
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to Shelton police on sexual assault charges.
Shelton police charged 33-year-old Matthew Perkowski with first- and second-degree sexual assault.
Trumbull police confirmed that Perkowski is a member of their department.
Perkowski was arrested based on an arrest warrant, according to police.
The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a victim in Sept. 2020.
Another arrest is expected in this case, police said.
Perkowski was released on a $150,000 court-set bond and given a court date of June 8 in Derby.
