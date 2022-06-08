More rely on food banks as food costs rise

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - As inflation causes prices to rise, more people are relying on food banks to make ends meet.

Connecticut Foodshare serves about 500 pantries and 100 mobile sites in the state.

Jane Moore said, “It seems like every week I buy essentially the same things and the price goes up and that is very scary.”

The amount that people are able to purchase on their own has gone down and that means more people are relying on Connecticut Foodshare’s services.

Connecticut Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said, “The good news is the numbers aren’t as high as they were at the peak of the pandemic. The bad news is they’re not back to where they were pre-pandemic.”

Jakubowski says the non-profit is feeling the effects of inflation and it’s becoming more expensive to purchase food for the pantries they serve.

“For example, a trailer load of peanut butter might have cost of $35,000 a year ago. It’s costing us $42,000 now. We’ve seen the prices of some products go up as much as 40-percent,” said Jakubowski.

And during the summer months, Connecticut Foodshare sees an increase in need with kids being home from school and more volunteers going away on vacation.

The increase in gas prices is also making operations more challenging.

“Not only are we paying more for gas for our trucks that are going out and delivering food and bringing the food out to the community. We’re also paying more on the food that we order and buy because their transportation costs have gone up,” said Jakubowski.

While the current economic situation doesn’t make things easier, Jakubowski says they’ve adapted to tough times before and will continue working towards helping those who are food insecure.

“People are still being generous. And we appreciate that because what we could have done with a dollar a year ago, we’re not able to do as much with a dollar right now. It’s just the dollar isn’t going as far,” said Jakubowski.

