New Haven Schools briefly on lockdown

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN , Conn. (WFSB) - Three schools in the Elm City were briefly on lockdown due to police activity Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, Hillhouse High School. Wexler grant Community School and the Dr. Reginald Mayo early Learning Center were on lockdown.

Officials said the schools have since lifted the lockdown and classes have resumed.

