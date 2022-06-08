Twenty Towns
New Haven shooting victim walks into Yale New Haven Hospital

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man from New Haven walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said Yale New Haven Hospital notified them about the unidentified 28-year-old victim around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives determined the incident happened on Lodge Street, between Level Street and a dead end. Gun-related evidence was collected at the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

A suspect has not been named.

The New Haven Major Crimes Unit was said to be leading the investigating.

Police asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to give them a call.

