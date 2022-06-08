Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

New London resident arrested on weapons charges

CT Vice and Intelligence Investigators arrested Monolito Johnson II after a motor vehicle stop.
CT Vice and Intelligence Investigators arrested Monolito Johnson II after a motor vehicle stop.(New London Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, CT Vice and Intelligence Investigators arrested Monolito Johnson II after a motor vehicle stop.

At the time of the arrest, Ct Vice and Intelligence were working alongside members of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force on a quality-of-life initiative, which aimed to address recent violent crime in New London.

During their investigation, Johnson was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Police recovered a weapon
Police recovered a weapon(New London Police)

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Johnson posted a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the 21st.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
New Haven Police Generic
New Haven shooting victim walks into Yale New Haven Hospital
Matthew Perkowski.
Trumbull officer accused of sexual assault
A 16-year-old victim was shot on Goffe Street in New Haven the morning of June 8.
Shooting of teen locks down schools in New Haven