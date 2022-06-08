New London resident arrested on weapons charges
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, CT Vice and Intelligence Investigators arrested Monolito Johnson II after a motor vehicle stop.
At the time of the arrest, Ct Vice and Intelligence were working alongside members of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force on a quality-of-life initiative, which aimed to address recent violent crime in New London.
During their investigation, Johnson was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition.
He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.
Johnson posted a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the 21st.
