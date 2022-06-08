Firefighter injured in Manchester house fire

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the firefighter had heat-related injuries.

Firefighters said the fire was at a home on Saddle Hill Road.

It has been extinguished.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the home.

Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. Both occupants made it out safely.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said all companies responded. The South Windsor Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The home appears to be a total loss.

