Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Firefighter injured in Manchester house fire

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said all companies are responding to the structure fire.
Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said all companies are responding to the structure fire.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Erin Edwards
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the firefighter had heat-related injuries.

Firefighters said the fire was at a home on Saddle Hill Road.

It has been extinguished.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the home.

Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. Both occupants made it out safely.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said all companies responded. The South Windsor Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The home appears to be a total loss.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Teen shot on Goffe Street in New Haven
VIDEO: Teen shot on Goffe Street in New Haven
East Lyme water rescue
Facetime leads rescuers to capsized boat in East Lyme
(Source: Raycom Media)
Quinnipiac Poll: Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans support raising legal age to buy gun