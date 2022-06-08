Police investigating bullet hole at Maloney High School

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a bullet hole in an exterior window at Maloney High School in Meriden.

In a letter sent to the Maloney community, Superintendent Mark Benigni said the hole was found by a staff member.

Meriden police determined the hole came from a firearm round.

School officials believe it happened after school hours.

“The School Resource Officer and our custodial team did a thorough building check, and there was no other damage found,” officials said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

