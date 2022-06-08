Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Police investigating bullet hole at Maloney High School

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a bullet hole in an exterior window at Maloney High School in Meriden.

In a letter sent to the Maloney community, Superintendent Mark Benigni said the hole was found by a staff member.

Meriden police determined the hole came from a firearm round.

School officials believe it happened after school hours.

“The School Resource Officer and our custodial team did a thorough building check, and there was no other damage found,” officials said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East Lyme water rescue
Facetime leads rescuers to capsized boat in East Lyme
(Source: Raycom Media)
Quinnipiac Poll: Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans support raising legal age to buy gun
COVID-19 generic
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 9.26% over last 7 days
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers