Police investigating bullet hole at Maloney High School
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a bullet hole in an exterior window at Maloney High School in Meriden.
In a letter sent to the Maloney community, Superintendent Mark Benigni said the hole was found by a staff member.
Meriden police determined the hole came from a firearm round.
School officials believe it happened after school hours.
“The School Resource Officer and our custodial team did a thorough building check, and there was no other damage found,” officials said.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.