Quinnipiac Poll: Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans support raising legal age to buy gun

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows nearly three out of four Americans support raising the legal age to buy any gun.

The poll found 74-percent of Americans support raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 years old nationwide.

Quinnipiac’s poll also found 57-percent of Americans support stricter gun laws in the United States.

92-percent of Americans support requiring background checks for all gun buyers, according to the poll.

Most Americans also support “red-flag” laws, the poll found.

“Americans support 83 - 12 percent a so called “red flag” law allowing police or family members to petition a judge to remove guns from a person that may be at risk for violent behavior,” the poll said.

For more findings from Quinnipiac’s poll, click here.

