Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Republican candidate for governor calls for suspension of state diesel tax

Republican candidate for governor calls for suspension of diesel tax
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Connecticut lawmakers have suspended the state gas tax, but it does not include diesel.

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski said Connecticut businesses that use diesel are hurting.

Stefanowski joined the owner of a fuel delivery company in Meriden Wednesday.

They are paying more to fill up trucks, and a tax on diesel is set to take effect on July 1.

“We need to understand what people are going through. We need to empathize with what they are going through. And more importantly we need to do something about it,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowksi said the state should suspend the diesel tax and all taxes on gas.

The 24 cents gas tax has been suspended until December 1.

This week Governor Ned Lamont said he may consider extending it depending on gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congress working on new gun control laws
Lawmakers, advocates push for gun control following mass shootings
CT Lawmakers pushing gun control reform
VIDEO: CT Lawmakers pushing gun control reform
Republican candidate for governor calls for suspension of diesel tax
VIDEO: Republican candidate for governor calls for suspension of diesel tax
CT Lawmakers push for gun control
VIDEO: CT Lawmakers push for gun control