Republican candidate for governor calls for suspension of state diesel tax

(WFSB) – Connecticut lawmakers have suspended the state gas tax, but it does not include diesel.

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski said Connecticut businesses that use diesel are hurting.

Stefanowski joined the owner of a fuel delivery company in Meriden Wednesday.

They are paying more to fill up trucks, and a tax on diesel is set to take effect on July 1.

“We need to understand what people are going through. We need to empathize with what they are going through. And more importantly we need to do something about it,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowksi said the state should suspend the diesel tax and all taxes on gas.

The 24 cents gas tax has been suspended until December 1.

This week Governor Ned Lamont said he may consider extending it depending on gas prices.

