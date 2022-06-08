Travelers Championship, Operation Shower host baby shower for military moms-to-be

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A nonprofit organization hosts a baby shower on Wednesday for 40 military moms-to-be.

In collaboration with the Travelers Championship and a ConnectiCare sponsorship, the non-profit Operation Shower scheduled the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, the site of the golf tournament later this month.

All of the moms involved were said to be the spouses of deployed members of the National Guard and local bases, including Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton. In some cases, the moms are active duty military members themselves.

Channel 3′s Nicole Nalepa will serve as the guest host and emcee for the event.

The event marks the 11th shower hosted by Operation Shower in collaboration with the Travelers Championship.

“It’s a sincere privilege to share in this exciting milestone and have an opportunity to express our appreciation to all of these courageous women, whose service and sacrifice deserve to be recognized,” said Nathan Grube, tournament director, Travelers Championship. “For more than a decade, the Travelers Championship has been honored to host this meaningful event as part of our long-standing support for our military.”

The “Special Delivery”-themed event will include lunch, raffle prizes, and the presentation of Operation Shower’s signature “Shower In A Box” to each of the moms. Each gift box will include high-quality products for mothers and babies that have been donated by companies including Travelers, ConnectiCare, Skip Hop and Delta Children.

“Operation Shower was created to honor military moms and moms-to-be for everything they do in service to our country,” said LeAnn Morrissey, Operation Shower founder and chief shower officer, “Whether they are serving on the front lines or keeping everything running smoothly at home while their loved ones proudly serve, these moms deserve our support, our thanks, our love, and an opportunity to celebrate together. We are grateful to the Travelers Championship, ConnectiCare and the PGA Tour for making this special shower possible.”

The Travelers Championship is to happen at the TPC River Highlands from June 20 to June 26. More information on the tournament can be found here.

