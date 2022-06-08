Wellness Wednesday: Research shows even those vaccinated against COVID-19 can experience lingering symptoms

(WFSB) - It’s estimated between 10 to 30-percent of patients can suffer with long COVID after recovering from COVID-19.

New research shows even people who are vaccinated that have mild infections can experience lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs and other parts of the body.

47-year-old Sam Nordel was vaccinated and boosted when she got COVID-19 in January.

Now the previously healthy mom suffers from long COVID.

“Severe migraine headaches that were so debilitating, I have such sensitivity to sound that I have to wear noise canceling headphones. I have the fast heart rate,” said Nordel.

New research shows people vaccinated for COVID-19 who have mild infections can still experience lingering, crippling symptoms.

The study of more than 13-million veterans found vaccination reduced the risk of long COVID by 15-percent, compared with unvaccinated patients infected with the virus.

“That’s really a very small, modest reduction,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Clinical Epidemiologist at the Washington University School of Medicine. “Now that we know that COVID 19 can result in long term consequences, even among the vaccinated, it’s upon us to develop additional tools, additional therapeutics.”

The study found vaccination reduced risk of death by 34-percent and that vaccines were most effective at preventing long covid lung and blood clotting disorders.

“I’m being treated, I would say symptom by symptom to try to find ways to make the pain or the symptoms manageable,” Nordel said.

Nordel just applied for full disability.

“I’ve been coming to terms with the idea that I will never be the same. But my hope for the future is that when I come out on the other side of this, that I will be able to help other people,” said Nordel.

The study also found immunocompromised patients who were vaccinated and got COVID-19 had higher risks for long COVID.

