Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Connecticut beats Indiana 88-69 for 4th straight victory

The Connecticut Sun.
The Connecticut Sun.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner added 12 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (10-3). DiJonai Carrington went 5 of 5 from the floor for the second straight game and finished with 12 points.

Bonner moved into a tie for 17th in WNBA history for 3-pointers after a make early in the third quarter.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (3-11) with a season-high 19 points. Danielle Robinson added 12 points and Queen Egbo had 10. The Fever shot just 37.5% from the field, including 3 of 21 from distance.

Indiana has lost three meetings with Connecticut this season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Marcus Smart (36) react at the end of Game 3...
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
40 military moms and moms-to-be were showered Wednesday at the TPC River Highlands
PHOTOS: Operation Shower
Northwest Catholic is taking on Canton in the Class S Lacrosse Semi-Finals.
VIDEO: Northwest Catholic takes on Canton in Class S Lacrosse Semi-Finals
UConn is getting ready to play Stanford in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals.
VIDEO: UConn getting ready for Baseball Super Regionals