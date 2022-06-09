Twenty Towns
Crash victim pulled from burning car in New Haven overnight

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Bridgeport suffered life-threatening injuries follow a fiery crash in New Haven early Thursday.

According to New Haven police, the one-vehicle crash happened on Amity Road, between Fowler Street and Wright Avenue, around 1:40 a.m.

Nearby Woodbridge police officers heard the crash and responded to assist.

They arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames; however, they were able to successfully remove the driver.

American Medical Response transported the driver, only identified as a 26-year-old Bridgeport man, to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316. Callers can remain anonymous or submit anonymous tips by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

