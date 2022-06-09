DEEP: Temporary alcohol ban imposed at 7 state parks

(WFSB) – A temporary alcohol ban has been imposed at seven state parks, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Officials said the bans are in effect immediately and will run through September 5.

DEEP said the bans are in place to help keep the state parks safe and cut down on trespassing and illegal behaviors.

The alcohol ban is in effect at these parks:

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

“In recent summers, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities,” DEEP said.

Officials said bans on alcohol have been effective in making state parks safe and enjoyable.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation.

