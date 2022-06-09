East Haven PD: Charges possible in death investigation

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are investigating after the body of an elderly man who died in April 2021 was found in a home.

The police department received a call from the East Haven Memorial Funeral Home Tuesday.

Police said the funeral home reported a phone call they received about burials and cremations.

“When the funeral home attempted to gather further information about the deceased, it was learned that the caller was inquiring about someone who died in April of 2021,” East Haven police said.

Someone then called East Haven dispatch about how to get a coroner to a home.

Police responded to the home on Elm Street.

When police entered the home, they found an elderly deceased male.

Police said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition.

“Preliminary investigation confirmed the deceased died in April of 2021,” police said.

It is not known why the death was not reported earlier, said police.

An autopsy on the body is set for Thursday.

Police said the incident is under investigation with possible charges pending.

“The relationship between the deceased and the person reporting the deceased body was father / son,” East Haven police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.