Facebook post leads to identification, arrest of Norfolk home invasion suspect

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York faces home invasion and other charges after state police said he forced his way into a home in Norfolk.

Dylan Fellows, 33, of Hillsdale, NY, was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers said they responded to a burglary report on Wednesday just before 2:30 a.m.

The report said someone got into a home through a kitchen window by using a hammer and crowbar.

Troopers said they were able to identify the tools when they arrived at the scene.

The homeowner said he had video cameras in place that recorded images of the suspect getting into an entry way that led to the homeowner’s garage, where the tools were kept.

The suspect fled the scene before state police arrived.

By 9 a.m., they said they received reports of the suspect’s location.

A Facebook post by the homeowners helped lead to the suspect’s identification, troopers said.

They found Fellows walking northbound along Route 272 in Norfolk.

Fellows was held on a $500,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday in Torrington.

