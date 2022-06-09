Family in Windham struggles with school bullying

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A family in the Windham school district is speaking out, claiming their son is getting bullied.

They are pleading with the district to take stronger discipline measures to put an end to the bullying, which the family says has become increasingly violent.

Before this year, Esther Santana claims her son, Bryant Hernandez, had few problems in the classroom.

She said it all changed when he reached 6th grade this year and headed off to Windham Middle School.

“He’s had anxiety attacks at school,” said Santana.

Hernandez, she said, has special needs and an Individualized Education Plan (IEP).

Santana said Hernandez has been getting bullied by classmates, and she claims it goes beyond school yard teasing.

“He’s nonstop been getting hit from behind, knocked down. Then he’s had four incidents so far. He got hit, punched and he got stabbed two times with a pencil,” Santana said. “The second time was in the stomach and that one did puncture.”

“I’m scared to go to school because all they do is target me every day,” said Hernandez.

Santana says despite reporting it to school administrators, the bullying continues.

She said discipline in her son’s case has been handled internally through the school and that police have not been brought in to investigate.

“You’re waiting for my son to get seriously hurt or end up in the hospital because you guys don’t want to do nothing about it?” Santana said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Windham Middle School Principal Dr. Marcus Ware, asking him to clarify the school’s bullying protocol.

He declined an interview, citing student privacy concerns, but he did provide a statement writing in part:

“In the rare situations when we receive allegations of such conduct, we investigate the claim immediately, properly and thoroughly so that the rights of all students involved are fully respected. We take all appropriate steps to prevent any recurrence of inappropriate conduct.”

“What do you want to see done for your son and for other kids?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I just want more justice. I want more discipline put down. I really do. And It’s not fair it’s not fair at all,” Santana said.

Santana said the school met with her Wednesday but she feels the meeting was more focused on her son’s mental health than the bullying itself.

