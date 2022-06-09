Financial analyst gives tips to save at the pump

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today’s gas national and state average is $4.95.

Some places in Connecticut have already passed the five-dollar mark. But the good news is there are some ways to save, and it doesn’t take much.

Resident Shamia Bingham said, “actually trying to save a little bit more specifically for gas. Before I never really noticed it but now, I’m noticing like the $50. Me and my boyfriend are alternating cars and trying to save a little bit more.”

Resident George Davis said, “the buses are free. You going within the inner city why you need to drive? That’s a waste of gas. And if you are a person, go into the commuter lot and you can take the express bus into Hartford.”

As for Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman, he says check your credit cards to see if they have cash back programs. “Get a good gas rewards credit card. That’s probably not the one from the gas brand itself. That’s a mistake I see people make.”

Rossman says maybe avoid the gas stations personal credit cards since they might have higher interest rates and low savings.

Cards like Chase or the Costco visa could work. On top of that use the gas stations reward apps or the grocery store gas credits printed on your receipts like at Stop and Shop.

“Really aggressively shop around for the best prices. Take this with a grain of salt though. Some of these apps like Upside and Gas Buddy they are well intentioned. But sometimes the information is a little outdated,” said Rossman.

Rossman also reminded using your debit card will not give you the cash discount.

It doesn’t mean you should sign up for new credit cards. It all depends on how dependent you are on gas and your budget.

For more tips check out:

https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

https://money.com/how-to-save-money-on-gas/

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.