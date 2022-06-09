Killingly students, parents continue to push for mental health programs

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Teens from Killingly High School shared that a typical day at in class is filled with them and their classmates struggling with their mental health together.

The Killingly Board of Education continues to remain in the spotlight with many members of its community pushing for a mental health clinic inside Killingly High, similar to ones that neighboring districts have.

Olivia, Aila, Lily, and Alyssah currently attend Killingly High School.

Their current life inside their school dampers what should be an exciting time in their lives.

Alyssah Yater said, “we have had suicides at Killingly before. So, you would think after the first person who committed suicide in Killingly, they would say, ‘oh we need to do something about this.’”

The teens share that from the hallways to the classrooms and even the bathrooms. Its normal to see a classmate having a mental health crisis or episode.

“You go to the bathroom, and you just see like girls on the ground, and I just feel like they are just abandoned there, and they have nowhere to go,” said Aila Gutierrez.

They all want one thing. For their school board to approve a no cost mental health clinic within the high school.

“Even if they don’t see the therapist but knowing that your school system and school board is trying and cares about your mental health would comfort a lot of people,” said Yater.

The board rejected that proposal for the clinic, and thus began the fight from the community to change their decision.

The girls said there are several things causing this crisis.

“We are the generation that had quarantine in our school year and in Killingly we have had a lot of deaths among students. We had a staff member pass away and that loss just doesn’t go away after a couple of years… And I think it had a lasting effect on a lot of the students,” said Yater.

Olivia Mcosker asked, “why won’t you help us? We have been asking for help for so long… Almost half of the school had a plan, why would we lie about it? Why is that not enough. is us being so sad and mentally unhealthy not enough?”

The plan she is referring to, is a suicide plan, according to an anonymous survey given to students at Killingly last November.

15 percent of 7th to 12th graders who responded said they had a plan.

This was a disturbing revelation to Christine Rosatti Randall, one of the parents who filed a complaint to the state against the Killingly Board of Education.

The complaint alleges that the board failed to implement the education interests of the State of Connecticut, now the state is investigating.

“This is a crisis 28 percent of them said they had thoughts of hurting themselves and we know that number is higher. This is a crisis and its real we have viable solution in front of us that would costs nothing to the district and the Board of Ed. is saying no,” said Randall.

“People wonder why we have such a problem with vaping, nicotine and drugs. Like kids aren’t getting the help they need and that’s why they are going to this stuff… they need a good coping mechanism and that’s not it,” said Lily Gutierrez.

The state is expected to announce their findings into the Killingly Board of Education any day now.

We have reached out to the state and the Killingly Board of Education regarding this piece and the current status of the investigation, but we told they would not be commenting on the matter at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.