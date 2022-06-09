Twenty Towns
Lightning struck near Waterford High School building

(Source: Pixabay/WALB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lightning struck near the Waterford High School auditorium, police said.

Waterford police said that they and the fire department responded to the school on Thursday morning after a storm passed through the area.

The strike set off a fire alarm.

Police reported that all students and teachers were safe.

There’s no word on any damage, but they said it did not appear to be serious.

“School will proceed as normal,” police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

