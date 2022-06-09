Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Wethersfield police make arrest in deadly crash involving pedestrian

Quintin Serafini.
Quintin Serafini.(Wethersfield Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Newington man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Wethersfield.

The incident happened on November 9, 2021.

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Nott Street, police said.

Quintin Serafini, 31, was arrested Thursday.

Serafini is charged with negligent homicide of a motor vehicle, failure of an an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police said Serafini was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 21.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic picture
DEEP: Temporary alcohol ban imposed at 7 state parks
COVID-19 generic
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 9.26% over last 7 days
East Haven police. (file)
East Haven PD: Charges possible in death investigation
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs