Wethersfield police make arrest in deadly crash involving pedestrian
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Newington man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Wethersfield.
The incident happened on November 9, 2021.
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Nott Street, police said.
Quintin Serafini, 31, was arrested Thursday.
Serafini is charged with negligent homicide of a motor vehicle, failure of an an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police said Serafini was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 21.
