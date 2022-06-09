Wethersfield police make arrest in deadly crash involving pedestrian

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Newington man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Wethersfield.

The incident happened on November 9, 2021.

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Nott Street, police said.

Quintin Serafini, 31, was arrested Thursday.

Serafini is charged with negligent homicide of a motor vehicle, failure of an an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police said Serafini was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 21.

