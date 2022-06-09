Mothers United Against Violence to hold gun reform rally in Hartford tonight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mothers United Against Violence plans to take to the streets to continue pushing for gun reform on the national level.

Its rally in Hartford on Thursday night will come as thousands of voices clamoring for change appear to be having an impact.

Wednesday night, lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to tighten gun laws in response to two major mass shootings.

Lawmakers spent the last few days hearing emotional stories about gun violence.

Whether it was on the news or at rallies like the one planned in Hartford, those in power heard it from the people that enough is enough.

The Democrat-led House passed the bill aimed at changing who can access certain guns and how those guns can be operated.

The bill passed with the support of five Republicans.

It includes:

Raising the minimum purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Banning large capacity magazines.

Incentivizing safe storage of firearms.

The bill will likely face pushback from Republicans in the U.S. Senate where the voting margin is narrow.

While they appear to be on board with enhanced background checks and incentives for red flag laws, Republican lawmakers said they fear other restrictions would put the Second Amendment in jeopardy.

“We’re telling 18, 19, and 20-year-olds to register for the draft, we expect you to defend us, but we’re not going to give you the tools to defend yourself and your family,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who represents Kentucky.

“We’re trying to get an outcome, guys,” said Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, minority leader.

There is a bipartisan effort underway led in part by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy.

Negotiators said they are hoping to reach some sort of consensus by the end of the week.

The rally in Hartford will take place at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Main Street at 6 p.m.

