National gas price average spikes to $5 per gallon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - The national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $5 per gallon, according to a report on Thursday.

The fuel savings website GasBuddy.com said it was the first time prices hit that mark.

GasBuddy said the prices were accelerated by a rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints that were borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gas prices surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories fell over 25 million barrels, or more than 1 billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the pandemic, and accelerated demand going into the summer.

The price of oil also jumped because of escalations that stemmed from the Russian war on Ukraine. Countries choked off Russian oil supply via sanctions. That pushed supply down at a time of rising demand, GasBuddy said. In addition, U.S. refining capacity fell by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years.

All of these factors created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy said Americans have balked at prices and continue to fill up.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

