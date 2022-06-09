Neighborhood Crime Tracker: Canton cracks down on speeding

CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Canton Police Department is using an online tool to help pump the brakes on crime.

Canton Police Chief Christopher Arciero says they are making an effort to put a stop to reckless drivers in their town.

“We just want to make people aware that they need to follow what the speed limit says it is on the road,” said Arciero.

He says an accident from last year caused by speeding caused the town try to eliminate speeding.

“That incident there was a silver lining in the cloud we started to do some road safety assessments some enforcement patrols working with the community and other state agencies,” said Arciero.

So now they are asking the community to help them by using a well-known digital tool that the department is using in a new way.

“So, to wrap it all up and have the community even further involved was to create this website that allows people to go on and report speeders in their neighborhood… our goal is by getting this information and we can identify the location the specific time and data. And maybe we can pinpoint our action to that specific area,” said Arciero.

The chief says there are two streets right now that are on their radar, K Street and Maple Ave.

They want to remind neighbors to report in a safe manner and leave the hands-on policing to them, and they can do so by emailing them at stopspeeders@townofcantonct.org

“Community policing takes a lot of variations and one of the ways you can be involved in community policing is being involved again not to put yourself in harm,” said Arciero. “But if they get a specific date, time of the day, the direction of travel any information about the vehicle itself even a partial plate will do.”

