New Haven officers step up patrols after teen shot just steps away from school

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police stepped up patrols in one New Haven neighborhood after a 16-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight.

The shooting happened on Goffe Street on Wednesday and sent three schools into lockdown, according to police.

The location was the Saint Martin Townhouses, just steps away from the Mayo Early Learning School.

Police described the shooting as a drive-by.

They said it happened while students were inside their classrooms around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy was struck by a bullet, according to police. At last check, he was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said they responded by increasing patrols with both uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives in the area.

They said one of the reasons why was because the incident was the second time someone fired gunshots at the exact location.

Police arrested two juvenile suspects back in April after 23 gunshots were fired outside the Mayo Early Learning Center.

They said that incident happened during dismissal, so a lot of young lives were at risk.

New Haven’s assistant police chief said it appeared the violence was an escalation between teens who couldn’t get along.

“We’ve made a lot of arrests related to the shootings,” said Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department. “The shooting at Mayo just a couple of weeks ago, we made arrests, charged people in that, they’re in custody. So, it’s not them, so it’s a continuation of some beefs that started in the beginning of the month.”

The three local schools were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

They were all back open on Thursday with the extra police patrols in the area.

