PD: Father and child struck while crossing street in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are searching for a suspect driver and vehicle after a pedestrian was struck while holding an infant.

Authorities said the suspect evaded a crash Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue.

“The operator began driving erratically ‘in circles’ on Dixwell Avenue, before traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue,” Hamden police said.

The vehicle then struck a pedestrian holding his 18-month-old child as they crossed Dixwell Avenue in the area of Newton Street.

Police said the father has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the child has minor injuries.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara at 203-230-4000 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com .

