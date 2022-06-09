Twenty Towns
Pet snake, bird killed in overnight house fire in Manchester

A house in Manchester was damaged by fire overnight.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A pet snake and a bird died in an overnight house fire in Manchester.

Firefighters said the fire started just after 1 a.m. at the home on East Middle Turnpike.

Two adults and a child were home at the time; however, they were able to safely get out.

Crews reported being met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. The smoke came from the second floor.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

They said the house was destroyed.

There’s no word on a cause.

