Small Business Spotlight: Ra Ra’s Ice Cream Shop

DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Lauryn Hart and Joshua Sandage recently got engaged and took over Ra Ra’s Ice Cream Shop in Dayville!

“They just kind of offered it to me and at first I was like that’s crazy I’m too young to own a business. But Josh and I both went to Quinebaug Valley Community College for business so it kind of just felt right,” said Lauryn.

Lauryn worked at Ra Ra’s in Moosup for a few years, and the previous owners helped the two get started in Dayville.

“We were a little bit anxious at first because we didn’t know if people would know about us in the back of a park, there’s not a lot, we have a busy intersection right up the road, but it’s been very very well our first opening weekend we had a line all the way to the baseball field all day and that was fantastic,” Josh said.

They get their ice cream from the Big Dipper in Prospect, and they have lots of options.

Campfire Smores is one of the most popular flavors, and Graham Central Station.

They offer 24 different flavors of soft serve, milk shakes, and scramblers.

Lauryn has lots of experience scooping, but Josh had to learn quick!

“I had no experience scooping or doing anything ice cream related. The first day I was thrown right into the fire,” Josh said.

They say this whole experience is worth it, seeing kids and families come up to get ice cream and make memories.

“We really wanted those bright colors. Old Ra Ra’s was very loud and bright, and they had a giant purple dragon in the back yard kids could climb in and eat their ice cream in, so we really wanted to keep it as a special place that kids get so excited to go to,” said Lauryn.

With just a few weeks under their belt, they’re both excited to see what the future brings.

“So rewarding, because it’s our own. And that was the one thing we said from the start was that we wanted something that would be our own.”

