Sources: Naugatuck man arrested on animal cruelty charges

BETHANY, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck man who runs a dog training facility is facing animal cruelty charges.

According to sources, Thomas Hunt Jr. turned himself in Monday.

The sources said the dogs were starving in his care and lost a lot of weight.

Dogs were in his care at the Eagle K-9 Academy on Carrington Road in Bethany.

The business name has since been changed to “Perfection with Affection K-9 Academy.”

The animals are now in the care of Woodbridge Animal Control.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the dogs were emaciated after spending weeks at the facility.

Hunt is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty.

A felony charge could come with over a year in jail.

