States most and least dependent on the gun industry: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report released on Thursday ranked the states that were the most and least dependent on the gun industry.

The personal finance website WalletHub published the report, which it titled “2022′s States Most Dependent on the Gun Industry.”

It put Connecticut as the 8th least dependent state.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 16 key metrics. The data included firearms industry jobs per capita, gun sales per 1,000 residents, gun ownership rate, and more.

Connecticut’s firearms industry rank was 29th, its gun prevalence rank was 43rd and its gun politics rank was 43rd.

Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island were the three least dependent states.

The most dependent included Idaho, Wyoming and Kentucky.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

