Student’s cell phone mistaken for gun at Southington High School

Southington High School. (file)
Southington High School. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A cellphone mistaken for a gun put Southington High School into “secure school mode” on Thursday.

According to Principal Michael Crocco, a student reported to staff that they saw what they thought was a gun on another student.

The Southington Police Department responded to the school.

“Through our video surveillance system and investigation, we were able to quickly identify the individual and confirm it was a student’s cellphone and the school day resumed as scheduled,” Crocco said. “We were grateful that the student reported this immediately and staff and students followed protocols as designed we take any and all threats seriously and apologize for the alarm this caused.”

The principal said the secure school mode was lifted.

Students were back on a regular schedule.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

