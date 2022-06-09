Suspects trying to steal cooking oil in Old Saybrook flee in rental truck, strike elderly driver

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Suspects tried to steal cooking oil in Old Saybrook and struck an elderly driver in Westbrook as they fled, according to police.

Police said the the suspects were in a rental truck from a Home Depot on Thursday morning when the incident started. The truck was also found to have been stolen.

The elderly driver they hit suffered minor injuries, police said.

They managed to flee onto Interstate 95 and into Fairfield.

State police set up stop sticks; however, the suspects got past them and drive into some woods.

When they got out of the vehicle, they were apprehended.

Channel 3 is working on gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.