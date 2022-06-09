Waterbury middle school students make teddy bears to help children cope with trauma

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A group of Waterbury students are using their sewing skills to make a cute and cuddly difference for local kids who are dealing with stressful situations.

Thursday morning, a Waterbury fire house was stuffed with teddy bears.

The gifts were made by local middle school students.

“I think it’s a really good thing, just so we can make kids feel comforted when they are in a situation where the fire department has to go there,” said Brisdey Gonzales, West Side Middle School student.

The donations stemmed from a family consumer science class project at West Side Middle School. The students’ teachers said they dreamed up a lesson plan that helped students learn to sew and give back.

“First, we cut out the bears and trace and them, then we sewed half of it, and then we stuff it and sewed the rest,” said Kimora Henry, a West Side Middle School student.

“Some of them wanted to make 456 bears once they got started, it was unbelievable,” said Francene Oulette, a teacher. “They make me so proud.”

Thursday, the students donated the bears to the Waterbury Fire Department.

“To have these kids actually craft something, to create it and find a purpose for it in the community, I think it’s fantastic,” said Chief Terry Ballou, Waterbury police.

Ballou said the bears will make a real difference.

Firefighters will hand them out to children who are victims of difficult situations like house fires or car accidents.

“Little kids don’t really know what’s going on in situations like this,” Brisedy said. “They are just scared and we just want them to feel safe and comforted.”

Students like Brisedy said the project, like the bears gives themselves, gave them a warm fuzzy feeling.

“I feel really good about myself and obviously the rest of the girls that helped make them,” Brisedy said. “They feel really good about it because we are helping.”

