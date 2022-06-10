2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”

It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.

Clinton’s lobster landing was recently listed as home to one of America’s 30 best lobster rolls.

“It’s awesome, we’re super excited about it,” said co-owner Angela Morander.

Angela, who started in the kitchen back in high school and worked her way up, says the secret to their success is simple.

“Definitely the quality of our meat, we don’t skimp on that and just the quality of the other ingredients as well. We keep it consistent so it’s all the same. The boys weigh out the meat, so it’s exactly a quarter pound, so every roll is the same amount of meat,” said Angela.

Also on the list, Abbot’s Lobster in the Rough, located in Noank.

Their lobster rolls come in 3 different sizes. Its famous quarter pounder, the 1/2 pound omg, and the lol, or lots of lobster, that’s loaded up with a full pound of what’s described as buttery lobster bliss.

“Just drenched in butter, plenty of it, very filling and great,” said John Cuddy of Milford.

With this latest recognition, lobster lovers will no doubt be searching these spots out.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.