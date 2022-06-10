Twenty Towns
Deadly crash under investigation in Norwich

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Norwich Thursday night.

Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road around 10:24 p.m. for the report of a crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, one vehicle was turning off Mohegan Park Road while the other was traveling eastbound on Hunters Road.

“While the two vehicles were traveling on the road ways they made contact causing significant damage to both vehicles,” Norwich police said.

One person was transported to Backus Hospital with life threatening injuries where they later died.

They have not been identified.

Police said the operator and passengers of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Harland Road was closed for about two hours as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Detective Cannata or Lieutenant Lazzaro with Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

