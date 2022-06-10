Detectives arrest Waterbury man on robbery, assault, weapons charges

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man, Steven Texidor, was arrested following an incident that occurred last June.

On June 6, 2021, state police said officers responded to a 911 call informing them of a vehicle pulled over on the side of the highway in need of assistance.

When police arrived, they found a single occupant with a gunshot wound to his abdomen who was then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

The car was identified as belonging to Texidors girlfriend, although he did not have permission to be driving it, according to state police.

The victim described the moments leading up to the attack. Steven Texidor and another unidentified male had been drinking with the victim at Black 9 Tavern when Texidor offered the victim a ride to another bar in Waterbury.

Once inside the car, Texidor and the other unidentified male began hitting the victim in the face with a gun. During the struggle the gun went off, injuring the victim.

The attackers fled the scene.

Texidor, who was held in custody on unrelated matters, was processed at court on June 9, 2022 and charged with the following: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Assault in the 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree.

