Fallout from first public Jan. 6 hearing continues

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - All eyes have been on Capitol Hill as the public learns new details about the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Congressional committee investigating the riots held its first public hearing Thursday night.

The committee blamed former President Donald Trump for the events that day in 2021.

‘’On the morning of Jan. 6, President Trump’s intention was to remain President of the United States despite the lawful outcome of the 2020 election,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

During the primetime televised hearing, the panel aired a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly riot.

The House Select Committee started to lay out what it learned so far.

The committee argued that Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.

Testimony was heard from U.S. capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury that day.

“I saw friends with blood all over their faces, I was slipping in people’s blood,” Edwards said. “I just remember stepping behind the line and seeing the war zone that the west front had become.”

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans presented video statements from supporters of Trump who faced criminal charges in the riots’ aftermath.

‘’I did believe you know that the election was being stolen and Trump asked us to come,’’ said Robert Schornack, who was sentenced for a role in the riot.

The committee’s next hearing is Monday. Several more will follow later in the month.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.