Family Friday: CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off

CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - A jam-packed weekend is ahead, literally with strawberry festivals and fairs, a statewide celebration of Connecticut and a farm’s kick off to summer!

18th Annual Connecticut Open House Day

  • Saturday, June 11th
  • More than 200 participating attractions
  • FREE or discounted admission & special offers

Local Strawberry Festivals & Fairs:

4th Annual Firefly Festival

  • Friday, June 10th
  • Silverman’s Farm, Easton
  • 5:00pm – 8:00pm
  • $8 for children ages 4+, under 4 is free
  • Dance party, yard games, s’mores, face painting & more!
  • Rain Date: Saturday, June 11th

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

