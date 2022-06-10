Family Friday: CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - A jam-packed weekend is ahead, literally with strawberry festivals and fairs, a statewide celebration of Connecticut and a farm’s kick off to summer!
18th Annual Connecticut Open House Day
- Saturday, June 11th
- More than 200 participating attractions
- FREE or discounted admission & special offers
Local Strawberry Festivals & Fairs:
- South Windsor Strawberry Festival & Craft Fair
- East Hartford Strawberry Fair
- Cheshire Strawberry Festival & Craft Fair
- Friday, June 10th
- Silverman’s Farm, Easton
- 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- $8 for children ages 4+, under 4 is free
- Dance party, yard games, s’mores, face painting & more!
- Rain Date: Saturday, June 11th
