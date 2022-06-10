Family Friday: CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off

(WFSB) - A jam-packed weekend is ahead, literally with strawberry festivals and fairs, a statewide celebration of Connecticut and a farm’s kick off to summer!

18th Annual Connecticut Open House Day

Saturday, June 11th

More than 200 participating attractions

FREE or discounted admission & special offers

Local Strawberry Festivals & Fairs:

4th Annual Firefly Festival

Friday, June 10th

Silverman’s Farm, Easton

5:00pm – 8:00pm

$8 for children ages 4+, under 4 is free

Dance party, yard games, s’mores, face painting & more!

Rain Date: Saturday, June 11th

