Family says local venue canceled wedding at last minute

By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is hearing from the father of a bride who says his daughter’s wedding, at la mirage wedding and banquet facility in North Haven, was canceled at the last minute.

“As a father, one of the things you look forward to is the day your daughter gets married,” said Tony Sanchez.

June 2, two weeks and 2 days before the big day, is when Sanchez says the owners of the la mirage wedding and banquet facility called him to cancel the event.

“My daughter was hysterically crying over the whole thing. certainly, you don’t plan for a venue to cancel on you,” explains Sanchez.

Sanchez says the owners told him covid-19 among the kitchen staff was the reason for the cancellation, something that he says struck him as odd given that the CDC is now only recommending a five-day quarantine period.

While Sanchez says he got his deposit back he still went over budget finding a new venue.

“We went there with the intention of picking that place because they were reasonably priced and so having to pick something last minute, you really don’t have much of a choice and so at that point it’s just a matter of having to incur that cost,” says Sanchez.

Fortunately, Sanchez says he was able to get another venue in time for the big day and Channel 3 has reached out to owners of la mirage for a response on why they are shutting down.

