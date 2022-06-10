Gov. Lamont speaks on possibility of diesel tax break extension

(WFSB) - While state lawmakers suspended the gas tax there is no break on diesel, unless the vehicles are used for agriculture.

Friday, Governor Ned Lamont was asked again if he would extend the tax break to all diesel.

The owner of Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington said even with a tax break on diesel, the cost of diesel itself is expensive.

That adds to the cost of doing business.

The winery has 20 acres of grapes, and they depend on tractors and trucks to make wine.

They have several trucks that all use diesel, and if they had to pay a tax of 40-cents, that would really be a challenge.

“We have a five tractor and trucks etc, so spiking diesel prices are definitely making things harder. You have to make some tough decisions about how many laps around the vineyard you are going to do,” said owner Jonathan Edwards.

Edwards feels fortunate. As an agriculture business, he doesn’t have to pay the tax.

But everyone else who uses diesel has to pay this tax and starting July 1, the tax on diesel is going up.

Businesses who rely on diesel say the added expense will be significant.

“We are facing right now a diesel tax increase July 1st, we are facing a mileage tax on all our vehicles January first combined if we sell 15 million gallons and we are looking at another 10-15 cents a gallon tax increase that’s one and a half million more in taxes,” said Katie Childs, Vice President of Tuxis Ohrs.

The Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski joined Childs in urging state lawmakers to do more to help these businesses.

Governor Ned Lamont said he is in favor of helping Connecticut businesses, not big oil companies.

“I would like to help the businesses, not necessarily the middlemen. The truckers have an all-time high profits, not small businesses in Connecticut but the truckers coming in and out of the state,” Lamont said.

This week, Republican lawmakers urged the governor and Democrats to come back in for a special session to extend the gas tax suspension to diesel.

Connecticut has a rainy-day fund of more than $3 billion and a surplus of nearly $1 billion.

This year, Lamont and Democrats pushed for the largest tax cut plan in state history: $650 million.

Lamont said when the gas tax suspension ends December 1, he may consider looking at the diesel tax.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.