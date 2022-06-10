Governor to sign bill making Juneteeth a state holiday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Juneteeth will officially become a state holiday as of Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill signing ceremony for legislation, officially labeled Public Act 22-128, that establishes June 19, Juneteenth Independence Day, as a new state holiday.

The ceremony will be held at City Pier in New London at 11 a.m.

A recreation of the historic Amistad ship was docked there on Friday.

The governor’s office said 19th century schooner is renowned for a revolt in 1839 by Mende captives from Sierra Leone who had been sold to slave traders. Unable to navigate back to Africa after the captives took control of the ship, it was towed to the port of New London.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.

