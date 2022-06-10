Twenty Towns
Gun control advocates believe the tide is shifting

Connecticut’s senior senator will lead a brainstorming session with local police officers and teachers to discuss ways to make schools safer.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's senior senator will lead a brainstorming session with local police officers and teachers to discuss ways to make schools safer in the wake of the mass shooting in Texas.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s meeting on Friday at noon will take place as Congress moves closer to new gun reform laws.

Gun control advocates, including some of the people who will participate in Blumenthal’s virtual forum, believe their momentum is growing every day.

Thursday, lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives approved a red flag law designed to keep guns away from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

That vote, which largely followed along party lines, came a day after the House passed a separate package of gun restrictions, including raising the purchasing age for semi-automatic weapons.

Many of the bills likely won’t pass in the Senate, but gun reform proponents believe it shows the tide is shifting.

They pointed to the fact that a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Chris Murphy, are discussing several potential reforms focusing on increased background checks, mental health, and school safety.

Despite the dialogue. there is still fiery debate about the topic, and some of that emotion spilled out on the House floor on Thursday.

“We cannot continue to be the only country in the world where we let gun violence happens again and again and again,” said Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, a Democrat.

“If House Democrats were so worried about violence, they wouldn’t open the borders, open the prisons, and then disarm law abiding Americans who want to protect themselves and protect their families,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Republican.

Thursday night, there was another gun reform vigil in Hartford.

