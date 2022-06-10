Hartford Taste Festival kicks off

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Taste Festival is underway at Constitution Plaza in downtown Hartford.

A little music, a little Italian food, some Peruvian cuisine and of course a cold brew on tap.

These are the sights and sounds of the Hartford Taste Festival.

“It feels nice. Especially with the pandemic and us being in the house for so long. It’s really nice to get out and be around people. Ya know Hartford has a bunch of events that they usually do so it is nice that they are getting started with them again and we get to enjoy them,” said Alicia McKenzie of Manchester.

“You have eggplant rolattini. That’s my absolute favorite,” said Judy LaRocco of East Hampton.

The festival features booths with about 30 different restaurants and pubs.

You’ll find just about every kind of food under the sun and it is all showcasing all Hartford has to offer.

Business owners appreciate the event highlighting Hartford is back.

“We are just really happy they are doing this. Bringing a little bit of life back to Hartford,” said Curt Cameron, Thomas Hooker Brewery President.

A perfect day for food and fun, and a great way to kick off summer.

“For me it seems like COVID never even happened. Ya know what I mean. I lost my dad to COVID and I know he is smiling down on me today,” said Pamela Berthiaume of Manchester.

The event is put on by The Hartford the insurance company.

Proceeds go to Foodshare, Connecticut’s food bank.

It goes on Friday night until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

