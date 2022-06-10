Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Hartford Taste Festival kicks off

Hartford Taste Festival kicks off
By Patricia Del Rio and Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Taste Festival is underway at Constitution Plaza in downtown Hartford.

A little music, a little Italian food, some Peruvian cuisine and of course a cold brew on tap.

These are the sights and sounds of the Hartford Taste Festival.

“It feels nice. Especially with the pandemic and us being in the house for so long. It’s really nice to get out and be around people. Ya know Hartford has a bunch of events that they usually do so it is nice that they are getting started with them again and we get to enjoy them,” said Alicia McKenzie of Manchester.

“You have eggplant rolattini. That’s my absolute favorite,” said Judy LaRocco of East Hampton.

The festival features booths with about 30 different restaurants and pubs.

You’ll find just about every kind of food under the sun and it is all showcasing all Hartford has to offer.

Business owners appreciate the event highlighting Hartford is back.

“We are just really happy they are doing this. Bringing a little bit of life back to Hartford,” said Curt Cameron, Thomas Hooker Brewery President.

A perfect day for food and fun, and a great way to kick off summer.

“For me it seems like COVID never even happened. Ya know what I mean. I lost my dad to COVID and I know he is smiling down on me today,” said Pamela Berthiaume of Manchester.

The event is put on by The Hartford the insurance company.

Proceeds go to Foodshare, Connecticut’s food bank.

It goes on Friday night until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Major water main break in downtown Middletown leaves residents without water
Saturday Forecast
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: The weekend starts off dry, but Sunday showers continue to look likely
Bear generic
Bear, cubs breaks into Canton home for dinner
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off
Family Friday: CT Open House Day, strawberry celebrations & a summer kick off