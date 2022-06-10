Homeowner interrupts burglary in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A homeowner in Naugatuck interrupted a burglary on Thursday night.

According to police, the homeowner returned to a home on Osborn Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find people inside.

Footage of the suspects inside the home was captured by a home security system.

Based on initial information obtained at the scene, police believed the suspects were still inside the residence, and armed.

“As a result, additional officers, including police K9s were requested,” Naugatuck police said in a news release. “Once established, the continued investigative efforts revealed that the suspects had in fact fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

Police said they continued to maintain a heavy presence in the area, but there was no threat to the community.

They said they believed the incident was not a random occurrence, and that the victim may have been targeted.

The scene was turned over to detectives for further evidence processing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or its confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

